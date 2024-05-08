ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge, Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul star campaigners for Congress in Delhi

May 08, 2024 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 star campaigners named by the party for the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other prominent faces on the list are Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, senior Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken, and Shashi Tharoor.

The Delhi Congress said the star campaigners will participate in roadshows and address election meetings in all seven Lok Sabha seats, including those being contested by its INDIA bloc partner, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Congress is contesting three of the seven seats in the city, leaving the remaining four for AAP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US