Khalid’s release on bail may cause unrest, Delhi Police tells court

November 26, 2022 01:12 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi riots accused has applied for interim bail to attend sister’s wedding

Umar Khalid | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi police on Friday opposed the bail plea of former student leader Umar Khalid, accused in the 2020 north-east Delhi riots cases, saying his release is likely to cause “unrest” in society.

Mr. Khalid had applied for interim bail in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case against him to attend his sister’s wedding in the last week of December. The police’s response, submitted in the court of Justice Amitabh Rawat, also mentioned that Mr. Khalid may spread fake information by use of social media and influence witnesses if released on bail.

“We have confirmed that his sister’s wedding is scheduled for December 28,” the police submitted in the court, adding that they “strongly oppose” the bail to Mr. Khalid, who was arrested on September 13, 2020.

The Delhi High Court had on October 18 rejected the bail plea of Mr. Khalid, saying it “did not find any merit in the plea”.

