Khalid Saifi moves Delhi HC against attempt to murder charge in riots case

‘United Against Hate’ founder Khalid Saifi on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court against the invocation of the charge of attempt to murder against him in a case related to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

Mr. Saifi’s counsel argued that the charge under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can’t be framed against him once the offences under the Arms Act were dropped. Moreover, neither any weapon was recovered nor the alleged gunshot was attributed to him, the counsel said.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, however, orally remarked that in view of the statements of witnesses about Mr. Saifi’s presence at the place of the incident and “provocation”, he was not inclined to entertain the plea. The judge said, “I will pass the order.”

In January, a Delhi court had framed charges of attempt to murder, rioting and unlawful assembly against former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, Mr. Saifi, and 11 others.

However, the accused were discharged of alleged offences under Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act, criminal conspiracy (120A of the IPC), abetment (Section 107 of the IPC), and of Section 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the IPC.

The judge had maintained that, prima facie, there were grounds for presuming that the accused persons, including Ms. Jahan, Mr. Saifi, Vikram Pratap, Samir Ansari, Mohd. Salim, Sabu Ansari, Iqbal Ahmed, Anzaar, Mohd. Ilyas, Mohd. Bilal Saifi, Salim Ahmed, Mohd. Yameen, and Sharif Khan had committed offences.

According to the case filed by Delhi Police, during the north-east Delhi riots that took place in the last week of February in 2020, a flag march was taken out in the Khureji Khas area of the national capital, and the crowd, involving the accused persons, refused to abide by Delhi Police’s order to disperse.

The police had alleged that Ms. Jahan and Mr. Saifi had provoked the mob on February 26, 2020, to pelt stones on the police force, leaving many injured. The police also claimed that a juvenile fired at the police party on the instigation of Ms. Jahan and Mr. Saifi.

While Ms. Jahan is out on bail, Mr. Saifi is still in jail as his bail plea is pending with the Delhi High Court.