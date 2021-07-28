Khalid cannot claim parity with other accused in riots case, police tell court

Agency opposes his bail plea citing Supreme Court order

Delhi Police on Tuesday informed a local court here that former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots, cannot claim parity with other accused such as Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were recently released on regular bail.

Mr. Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020 in north-east Delhi riots case being investigated by Special Cell where charges under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act had been invoked.

In response to Mr. Khalid’s bail application, Delhi Police said that the Supreme Court while hearing the appeal filed by it against the judgments granting bail to Kalita, Narwal and Tanha, has clarified that these judgments “shall not be treated as a precedent and may not be relied upon by any of the parties in any of the proceedings”. “So, these judgments cannot be cited and relied upon by the applicant or accused [Mr. Khalid] in the instant case,” Delhi Police said.

Hearing on August 7

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat adjourned the hearing of bail application for August 7 on the request of his lawyer, who received the prosecution’s reply earlier during the morning.

Delhi Police, in its reply, also said that the present case pertains to a “larger conspiracy”. “In total 21 accused have been arrested in the case till date, out of which chargesheet of 18 accused has been filed including the present applicant [Mr. Khalid],” the reply said. It said further investigation is on.

“The application filed by the applicant has no merits as would be revealed and demonstrated before this court by reference to the chargesheet filed before this court... The prosecution would demonstrate the “prima facie” case against the applicant by reference to and relying upon the chargesheet filed before this court,” Delhi Police said.

Besides Khalid, Tanha, Narwal and Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under UAPA. The HC while granting bail to Tanha, Narwal, and Kalita in the UAPA case, said the State blurred the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity in anxiety to suppress dissent.