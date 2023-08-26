‘Khakha misused his position at WCD Dept. to harass women’

August 26, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

Rape accused Premoday Khakha misused his power as a senior official of the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development (WCD) Department to sexually harass women, a lawyer representing one of the victims in the Delhi High Court has alleged.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ranjeet Ranjan, the lawyer, said, “Three women reached out to me accusing Khakha of misusing his authority and behaving inappropriately with them.”

The women, employees of an NGO working for the WCD Department, approached Mr. Ranjan after an internal committee responsible for reviewing sexual harassment cases in the department dismissed their complaints. The women had reached out to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW); however, it did not initiate any action against the official, the lawyer added.

Mr. Ranjan said one of the women subsequently decided not to pursue her complaint “due to personal reasons”. Of the remaining two complaints in the High Court against the internal committee’s decision, one was dismissed in June this year due to “lack of proof”, while another is still being heard.

‘Serial offender’

Mr. Khakha, 51, is accused of raping a minor over several months and impregnating her while his wife, Seema Khakha, 50, is alleged to have forced the victim to take abortion pills, leading to the termination of her pregnancy. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody till September 6.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called Mr. Khakha “a serial offender” and demanded that the Delhi government reopen all cases of sexual abuse against him. Mr. Sachdeva accused the now-suspended official of having a history of harassing and sexually exploiting women working under him.

