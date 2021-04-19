Key member of fake note syndicate held

NEW DELHI

19 April 2021 00:20 IST

He smuggled FICN from Bangladesh

A 29-year-old man, alleged to be a key member of a Malda-based fake currency syndicate, was arrested near Anand Vihar railway station here, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, Abdul Rahim, a resident of West Bengal’s Malda, has been smuggling fake Indian currency note (FICN) from Bangladesh for a long time, the police said.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said they had received information about Malda-based syndicates involved in smuggling fake currencies via the Indo-Bangladesh border to Delhi and adjoining States. “Based on inputs, a trap was laid and our team nabbed Abdul Rahim from near Anand Vihar railway station on April 16, where he waiting to deliver a huge consignment to his Delhi-based contact. Fake notes worth ₹8 lakh in the denomination of ₹2,000 and ₹500 were seized from his possession,” the officer said.

It was revealed that in 2018, while working as a mason at a person named Nasruddin’s house, he was offered to deliver fake notes to make easy money.

“Nasruddin used to collect fake notes from suppliers near the Indo-Bangladesh border who smuggled fake currencies from Bangladesh through cross-border smugglers. Later, Rahim also accompanied Nasruddin. They both collected many consignments and supplied to their accomplices in different parts of India during the past three years,” Mr. Yadav said.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Rahim also came in contact with one Tiku and started smuggling notes from him, he said.