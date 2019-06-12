Key member of fake currency racket arrested

An alleged key member of an international fake currency racket has been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Santosh Kumar Singh from Bihar was nabbed from Kashmere Gate on June 6.

“Fake Indian currency with a face value of ₹5 lakh in denominations of ₹2,000 notes was seized from the 32-year-old’s possession,” Mr. Yadav said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that fake currency was being pumped into India through Bangladesh and Nepal and later circulated across the country through West Bengal.

“The accused also disclosed that he procured the fake notes from one Nawal to supply in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” the DCP said.

Santosh was pumping fake currency for the past one year and used to pay Nawal ₹40 per ₹100 fake note. He supplied these to his parties for ₹50-60. “Efforts are being made to nab other accused, who have been identified,” the officer added.