Key conspirator in Rohini court shoot-out nabbed from Narela

The accused, Rakesh Tajpuria, in police custody.

New Delhi

13 January 2022 01:08 IST

Tajpuria hatched the plan to kill gangster Gogi: police

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested the “key conspirator” of the Rohini court shoot-out in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed last year. The accused, Rakesh Tajpuria, was arrested from outer Delhi’s Narela on Tuesday.

According to the police, Tajpuria is involved in 12 other heinous offences, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion. He was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.

DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said Tajpuria was one of the closest confidants of gangster Sunil Tillu and sharpshooter of Tillu gang. He allegedly hatched the plan to kill Gogi inside the Rohini courtroom on the directions of Sunil Tillu from jail.

Held after encounter

Gogi was shot dead by two assailants dressed as lawyers on September 24, 2021, while he was being produced at the Rohini court for a hearing. The assailants, subsequently shot down in a crossfire, were identified as Jagdeep Singh and Rahul.

The police said they arrested the gangster from Narela after a brief encounter. Recently, a chargesheet was filed in a Rohini court in connection with the incident in which the Delhi Police Crime Branch named seven accused, including the two deceased assailants, as being part of the conspiracy to kill Gogi.

Tajpuria allegedly disclosed to the police that he provided logistical support and weapons to the two assailants to commit the crime.