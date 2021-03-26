Key accused in Khajuri Khas thrashing case held

Man who filmed it lands in trouble

A man, purportedly seen in a video thrashing another man at Khajuri Khas area of north-east Delhi, has been arrested, the Delhi police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Goswami, a resident of Old Garhi Mendu village, they said.

The police said that a case was registered against him at Khajuri Khas police station.

The video shared widely on the social media purportedly showed the accused beating up the victim and forcing him to chant slogans.

According to the police, the person, who was making the video, has been identified as Deepak Baisala. Legal action will be taken against him as well, they added.

The victim has criminal background and has been involved in cases of murder and robbery.

“Goswami was involved in cases related to riots, which broke out in north-east Delhi in February last year,” the police said. They added that the recent case is, however, related to theft and physical assault, and has no connection with the riots.