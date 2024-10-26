ADVERTISEMENT

Key accused in Burger King murder arrested

Published - October 26, 2024 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari

Annu Dhankar, 19, a key accused in the murder of a gang member in a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden in June, was arrested from the India-Nepal border by Delhi Police’s Special Cell as she was trying to cross the border.

During the investigation of the murder, the police found that Ms. Dhankar befriended the victim on social media and lured him to the spot where he was shot by members of the Himanshu Bhau gang.

A senior police officer had said that Annu Dhankar was last seen around Katra Railway Station on June 19, and since then, her movement wasn’t traceable. On October 24, following a tip-off, Annu’s movements were traced around the international Indo-Nepal border at Lakhimpur Kheri in U.P. A team rushed to the area and arrested her.

