‘Key accused had plans to abduct and forcibly marry victim’

FARIDABAD

29 October 2020 01:03 IST

The prime accused in the murder case of a woman college student had plans to abduct and forcefully marry her, but he opened fire in a fit of rage when she resisted, said the police sources.

Nikita, 20, was shot dead by Tausheef and his friend Rehan in broad daylight during an abduction bid outside her college in Ballabgarh here on Monday. Both the accused were arrested.

Police sources said the two knew each other since school days. Tausheef had been putting pressure on her for marriage for long, but Nikita was not interested. He had abducted her in 2018 and a case was registered in this connection, but the woman’s family later withdrew the complaint.

Advertising

Advertising

On the fateful day, Tausheef along with Rehan reached outside Nikita’s college and the former tried to push her inside a car. But she resisted and Tausheef shot her point-blank. The two then drove away leaving behind the countrymade pistol, which was recovered from the spot. The car was also found on Sohna-Taura Road on Wednesday.

The SIT headed by ACP Anil Kumar met the deceased’s family at their Sector 23 residence on Wednesday to gather more details in the case. The phones of the two accused have been seized and their call details are being scrutinised. The police might also seek call details of the woman’s phone to ascertain whether the accused had tried to contact her before the incident.

Meanwhile, Tausheef’s uncle Javed, who had twice unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections from Sohna, said the law should take its own course and his nephew, if found guilty, should be punished as per the law. He claimed that the family made Tausheef surrender when the police contacted them on Monday and told them about his alleged involvement in the murder.