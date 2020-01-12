Kerala CM expresses solidarity with students

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and said the whole country was with them in their protest against the fee hike in the institution and the amended Citizenship Act.

Mr. Vijayan met Ms. Ghosh at Kerala House in New Delhi and expressed solidarity with their protest and also gifted her a book, titled ‘Halla Bol: The Death and Life of Safdar Hashmi’, by Sudhanva Deshpande.

Ms. Ghosh had suffered head injuries during the incident of attack on JNU students on the campus by a group of masked assailants on last Sunday.

“The whole country is with the JNUSU in their fight for justice. Everyone knows about your protest and also about what has happened to you in the fight for justice,” Mr. Vijayan told Ms. Ghosh after enquiring about her health and that of other students, who had sustained injuries too.

In a Facebook post, the CPI(M) veteran wrote that the JNU students were fighting an “epic battle” against the “Sangh Parivar”. “Sangh Parivar was hoping to overcome the dissenting voices from JNU using msuscle power. However, the JNU has put up an uncompromising fight against them,” he said, adding “Ghosh has been leading this battle with her injured head,” Vijayan said.

“Comrade Pinarayi has asked us to go ahead and that is the inspiration for us to take our fight ahead... I would again like to thank the people of Kerala who stood by us during all these attacks,” Ms. Ghosh told the media.