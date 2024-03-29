Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

March 29, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita launched a WhatsApp campaign on March 29, urging people to support her husband, who is in the ED's custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

In a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has challenged the "most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in the country and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.

Issuing a WhatsApp number - 8297324624 - she said people can send their blessings, prayers or any other messages for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and she will communicate those to him.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.

