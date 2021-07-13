Kejriwal’s water connection will be cut if crisis not resolved: BJP

New Delhi

13 July 2021 00:16 IST

Party workers protest outside DJB Chairman’s residence

Several BJP cadres on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) president Satyendar Jain where they announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s water connection would be cut if the water crisis in the Capital did nothing end in 48 hours.

Protesting BJP workers accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of earning money by selling water and demanded the resignations of Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Jain.

The police lathicharged the protesters and tried to disperse them with water cannons in which several BJP workers, including State BJP Yuva Morcha president Vasu Rukhad sustained injuries, the party stated.

“The BJP will cut the water connection of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house if the water system in Delhi is not corrected in the next 48 hours,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

Playing blame game

“According to the agreement reached with Haryana, it is to provide 500 MGD of water every month, but even though the Haryana government is providing 640 MGD of water per month, Raghav Chadha and [Mr.] Kejriwal are blaming the Haryana government in order to hide their shortcomings,” he alleged.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that due to the “wrong and corrupt” policies of the Kejriwal government, the DJB, which was once running in profit of ₹800 crore, had been brought to the brink of pauperisation.

“The Delhi government has given ₹57,000 crore to the board in the last years, but out of this, no account of ₹26,000 crore is available. Not only this, the board is running at a loss of ₹2,000 crore every year,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“When the AAP came to power in Delhi, there was a requirement of 800 MGD of water, but today, despite the requirement of 1,300 MGD, the Delhi Jal Board is able to supply only 775 MGD of water,” he also alleged.