Kejriwal's meeting with Delhi AAP MLAs on BJP's demolition drive cancelled: Sources
The Delhi chief minister announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with his party's MLAs, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled in the wake of a massive fire in outer Delhi's Mundka in which 27 lives were lost, official sources said.
Several other events, including the inauguration of electric vehicle charging points by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have been cancelled as well, they said.
Mr. Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, was scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with party legislators here to prepare a strategy to counter the anti-encroachment drives launched by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the national capital.
The meeting was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the chief minister's official residence in Civil Lines.
The fire in the four-storey commercial building on Friday started from the first floor that houses the office of a company which manufactures and assembles CCTV cameras and routers, the police have said.
Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia visited the spot to take stock of the situation.
The Delhi chief minister announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in the blaze.
"A magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the incident. The families of the deceased will be given a compensation of ₹10 lakh, while the injured will be given ₹50,000," he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.