Kejriwal’s ‘electricity model’ caused mass exodus of industries from Delhi: Maken 

November 23, 2022 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

DPCC president Anil Chaudhari (second left), Congress leader Ajay Maken (second right) during the release of an election campaign material in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

In the run-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal stating that the latter’s “bijli (electricity) model” has caused a steep hike in the tariff of industrial and commercial electricity rates. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborating on the rates being the “highest in the country”, Mr. Maken said the increase in industrial rates has also resulted in a “mass exodus” of industries from the city

.He added, ”Most of these industries, which are non-polluting and household industries, do not want to set up their base in Delhi due to this increase. Simultaneously, this has also caused huge unemployment,” said Mr. Maken. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In 2020-21, Delhi’s average industrial rate is ₹13 per unit as compared to Uttarakhand’s ₹6.35 and Punjab’s ₹7.02. In 2020-21, the average commercial rate was ₹16.09 per unit, while Uttarakhand’s was at ₹6.56 and Punjab at ₹8.97. The gap with the neighbouring States has been widening ever since AAP came to power,” said Mr. Maken, while citing data from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC). 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US