Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar sent to 3-day police custody

Published - May 29, 2024 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to three-day police custody in connection with a case of alleged assault filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal of Tis Hazari courts sent Mr. Kumar to police custody until May 31. The Delhi Police had sought five days’ custody of the accused.

The counsel representing Mr. Kumar opposed the police’s plea for custodial interrogation, saying that the police has “no evidence” against his client.

On Monday, Mr. Kumar’s bail petition was dismissed by a sessions court.

The CM’s aide was arrested by the Delhi police on May 18 after Ms. Maliwal alleged that she had been assaulted by him on May 13 when she went to meet Mr. Kejriwal at his official residence. According to the FIR lodged by the MP, she was kicked on the chest, stomach and pelvic area by Mr. Kumar.

