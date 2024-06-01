Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar sent to 14 days’ judicial custody

A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 14 days’ judicial remand. Mr. Kumar was arrested on May 18 for allegedly assaulting Rajya Sabha member and Aam Aadmi Party leader Swati Maliwal.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal of the Tis Hazari Court permitted the Delhi Police’s plea seeking judicial custody of Mr. Kumar, who was produced before the court upon expiry of his three-day police custody.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has reserved it order on the maintainability of Mr. Kumar’s plea challenging his arrest.

The CM’s aide was arrested days after Ms. Maliwal alleged that she had been kicked in the chest, stomach and pelvic area by him at Mr. Kejriwal’s residence on May 13.