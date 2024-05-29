ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar moves High Court against arrest in Swati Maliwal assault case

Updated - May 29, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 03:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s aide challenges arrest in assault case, seeks compensation, and action against officials involved in decision-making

PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar being produced before Tis Hazari Court in the case of alleged assault on MP Swati Maliwal, in New Delhi on May 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar on May 29 moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence earlier this month.

In his petition, Mr. Kumar sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law.

He also sought "appropriate compensation" for his "illegal" arrest and initiation of departmental action against the erring officials who were involved in the decision making of his arrest.

On May 27, Mr. Kumar's bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court here, which said there appeared no "pre-meditation" by Ms. Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be "swiped away".

Rajya Sabha MP Ms. Maliwal has alleged that Mr. Kumar assaulted her at the Chief Minister's official residence on May 13.

Mr. Kumar was arrested on May 18 and he was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

Last Friday, he was sent to four-day judicial custody.

The FIR against Mr. Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

