Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar booked for assaulting Maliwal

The Delhi police on Thursday filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mr. Kumar has been booked under IPC sections pertaining to assault, criminal intimidation, and outraging a woman’s modesty, based on a statement by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.

Earlier in the day, a two-member police team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P.S. Kushwaha, visited Ms. Maliwal’s house in Central Delhi to take her statement and spent four hours at her residence.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a summons to Mr. Kumar, asking him to appear on Friday.

Maliwal breaks silence

Breaking her silence over the issue, Ms. Maliwal, said in a post in Hindi on X, “What happened with me was quite unfortunate. I have given my statement to the police about whatever happened with me. The past few days have been very difficult.”

She added, “I thank those who prayed for me. Those who indulged in my character assassination or said that I was acting at the behest of another party, may God keep them happy as well.”

“Consequential elections are under way in the country. Swati Maliwal is not important; the nation’s issues are more important. A special request to those from the BJP — please do not politicise the incident,” she also said.

Mr. Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference with Mr. Singh and former U.P. Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, refused to comment on the issue.

Following this, Mr. Singh told mediapersons that the party had already clarified its stand on the issue.

‘Stand with women’

Sharing her thoughts on the matter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “On the issue of women, wherever there is something like this, I’m always on the side of women.”

The BJP questioned the AAP chief’s silence over the issue. The party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “Even after four days, how can he remain quiet about it?”

On May 13, the police had said that they received a call from a woman who identified herself as Ms. Maliwal and alleged physical assault by one of the Chief Minister’s aides.

While she had visited the Civil Lines police station the same day, Ms. Maliwal had not lodged a formal complaint.

‘Misbehaviour’

A day later, following protests by the BJP’s Delhi unit, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh addressed a press conference saying Mr. Kumar had “misbehaved” with the former DCW chief.

He added that Mr. Kejriwal had taken note of the incident and would take “strict action” against his aide.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey arrived at Ms. Maliwal’s residence to hand over a letter of support. However, the police did not allow her to meet the former DCW chief.

