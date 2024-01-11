‘Kejriwal yet to receive formal invitation for Ram temple inauguration’

January 11, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not yet received a formal invitation for the ‘Pran Pratistha’ [consecration ceremony] of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, party sources said on Wednesday. “Arvindji received a letter a few days back saying he should block his dates and that a formal invite along with details will follow. No subsequent formal invite has come yet,” an AAP source said. The party did not issue a formal statement on the matter.