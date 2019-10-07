Kejriwal yet to get MEA nod to visit Denmark for C40 Climate Summit

The West Bengal Urban Development Minister has received the required sanction from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to attend the C40 Cities Climate Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was yet to receive clearance for the same, Delhi government sources claimed on Monday.

According to sources, Mr. Kejriwal is scheduled to depart from New Delhi on Tuesday, October 8 at 2 pm .But, given lack of required sanction from the MEA, his visit not only hangs in the balance but the MEA, allegedly, continues to remain non-responsive on the issue despite attempts by the Delhi government to reach out to it.

In the meantime, Delhi government sources claim, other participants such as West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firad Hakim are better placed compared to the Delhi Chief Minister.

“Mr. Hakim, who is also the Mayor of Kolkata, received MEA clearance to travel to Denmark on September 30,” the Delhi government source claimed. The summit is scheduled between October 9 and 12.

According to the source, the Delhi Chief Minister is scheduled to address a joint press conference to launch the Clean Air Cities Declaration with the Mayor of Paris and leaders from Los Angeles, Copenhagen, Portland, Jakarta and Barcelona.

The Chief Minister is also a confirmed speaker at two sessions. In the session titled ‘Breathe Deeply’, he is to speak on his government’s experience in lowering air pollution in the city and present the set of initiatives taken by the Delhi government that led to the 25% reduction in air pollution in the city.

“He is also set to address the Asian Mayors and City Leaders Meeting on Low Carbon Inclusive Growth...apart from being scheduled to meet with the mayors of Sydney, Johannesburg and Rotterdam for bilateral engagements,” the source said.