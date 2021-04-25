Kejriwal writes to other State CMs requesting oxygen supply

New Delhi

25 April 2021 00:54 IST

‘Intensity is so severe that Centre’s help becoming inadequate’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to his counterparts in all other States requesting supplies of oxygen if they had any to spare.

The Chief Minister asked that this request be treated as an SOS and stated that many Delhi hospitals had run out of oxygen due to the severe rise in COVID cases in the last few days.

While the Central government was helping Delhi in this regard, he wrote, the intensity of the spread was so severe that the quantity was proving inadequate.

“Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to the severe rise in corona cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen. Daily supplies of oxygen to Delhi are woefully short of our requirements,” he wrote.

“I would be grateful if you could provide us with any oxygen, alongwith tankers, from your State or any organisation in your State. Kindly treat this as an SOS. I would be personally grateful for your support,” he also wrote.

BJP slams govt.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accused the Delhi government of “misleading” residents on the issue of oxygen to hide its failure to set up the PSA oxygen plants across the city sanctioned by the Centre months ago.

“Instead of putting in place infrastructure for PSA plants, the Kejriwal government sat on the paperwork and clearances required for installation of these plants. The funds sanctioned under PM CARES have been lying idle with the Delhi government which is sheer negligence and a criminal act,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“Eight PSA oxygen plants are being installed in Delhi with the support of the PM CARES Fund to enhance capacity by 14.4 metric tonnes. If this had been done on time it could have provided some relief to the hospitals struggling for supply of oxygen,” he said.

The Delhi government responded: “These are being made from PM CARES Fund. A total eight were to be made. The Delhi government was to provide land, such we did. It was supposed to be constructed by Centre. However, Centre’s contractor made only one and ran away. We have written several letters in last few months to Centre to expedite this. This status was informed to HC also today,” a Delhi government source said.