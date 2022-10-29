Kejriwal writes to Modi asking for images of Hindu deities on currency notes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for the images of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesha to be printed on currency notes. The Delhi CM had on Wednesday announced his decision to write to Mr. Modi ‘on the behalf of 130 crore Indians’ to have the picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side of the currency notes and the images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on the other.

In his letter, Mr. Kejriwal suggested that seeking the “blessings of our Gods and Goddesses" could be one of the measures to get the economy back on track. "Tremendous support has been received on this issue. There is massive enthusiasm among the people and everyone wants this to be implemented immediately," Mr. Kejriwal wrote in his letter. He added that the Indian economy is passing through a very bad phase.

The country will progress only through a combination of correct policies, hard work and blessings of these deities, Mr. Kejriwal said. The announcement has received a backlash from the BJP, which has linked it to the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat.