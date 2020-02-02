Kejriwal would waste taxpayers’ money on protesters in Shaheen Bagh, alleges Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that his counterpart in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, would waste taxpayers’ money on “anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh if re-elected”.

At a meeting in support of BJP’s Karawal Nagar Mustafabad candidates — Mohan Singh Bisht and Jagdish Pradhan — Mr. Adityanath criticised both the Congress and AAP, saying “their people wanted protests like the one in Shaheen Bagh”. He accused AAP of setting the “worst example of being among political blackmailers operating in the country”.

“By doing dharna pradarshan in the name of protesting against the CAA, by raising slogans in support of Pakistan, by indulging in arson, violence...damage to public property, the Congress, Kejriwal and their people...what they want to prove?” Mr. Adityanath asked.

“He [Kejriwal] does not want good roads, potable water, expansion of the metro — all he wants is Shaheen Bagh...you have to decide whether you want all-round development or Shaheen Bagh...he will waste taxpayers’ money on feeding them biriyani,” he said.

Mr. Adityanath questioned the commitment of Mr. Kejriwal on women's safety, ending corruption and enactment of the Lokpal in Delhi. He also accused Mr. Kejriwal of seeking support from “a Pakistani Minister”.

“These people [Congress] used to shout slogans of women empowerment but the Naina Sahni case still happened. The Congress had overturned the judgment of a constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court in the Shah Bano case related to the issue of Triple Talaq,” he alleged.

Mr. Adityanath said Kejriwal’s Ministers are corrupt. He criticised Mr. Kejriwal and the Congress of being “stumbling blocks when it came to significant developments” such as Ram Mandir and Nirbhaya case.

“Kejriwal is responsible for the smog in Delhi. Only the BJP can tackle terrorists, naxals and criminals...only the BJP can keep the people of this country safe from these elements,” he added.