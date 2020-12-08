Kejriwal visits Singhu border to inspect arrangements at site

Punjab Chief Minister terms Delhi counterpart’s trip a ‘stunt’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border to inspect arrangements made for protesting farmers and also showed support for the Bharat Bandh.

Mr. Kejriwal said: “I have come here today to inspect all the arrangements in the area. I have seen that the toilets have been set up and sanitation has also been ensured. The water will be diverted inside with the help of water pipes and motors. I have seen living and food arrangements.”

He alleged that he had faced “pressure from several quarters” to give his assent to what he alleged was the BJP-led Central government’s “foolproof plan” to get agitating farmers lodged at temporary jail created at Delhi’s stadiums to stifle their movement. “There was a lot of pressure on us to convert the stadiums into jails. The Central government had a foolproof plan to put these farmers into jails located in the stadiums to end the movement. But we listened to our conscience,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also said: “I am not here as a Chief Minister, I have come here as a sewadar [helper]. I have come here to serve the farmers. The farmers put in all their hard work and efforts and grow food for us. They are in a huge problem today and it is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country to stand with the farmers and work for their service,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Stating that the farmers were satisfied with the arrangements made for them by the Delhi government, Mr. Kejriwal made a public appeal for participation in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday in a peaceful manner.

Rai to Centre

In a related development, after a meeting with the Centre, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said he had requested that it legalise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) by following the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission and also to accept the demands of the protesters.

“I have requested the Central Government that they should listen to the demands of the farmers and bring a law to legalise the MSP. This will help all the farmers across the country,” said Mr. Rai.

He said he had also asked the Centre to “listen” to the demands of the farmers who had been protesting on the streets for the last 11 days. Also, Mr. Rai, at a meeting with the agriculture ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab said he batted for the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission on the MSP.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday termed Mr. Kejriwal’s visit to Singhu border as a stunt to further his political interests.

Capt. Amarinder said: “If Mr. Kejriwal thought all the demands of the farmers to be valid, why did he not get State Amendment Laws passed in Delhi on the lines of Punjab and some other States to negate the devastating effects of the Central laws.” He asked Mr. Kejriwal to back his claims of supporting the farmers’ demands by opposing the farm laws openly and constitutionally, instead of “indulging in political drama for public consumption.”

“This political spectacle is not going to help the farmers. The farmers have seen through your sneaky little ways,” he said.

‘Eye on Punjab polls’

“A few hours of media limelight is all that the AAP national convener managed to get from this drama,” quipped Capt. “..the whole drama of supporting the Bharat Bandh and standing with the farmers was being enacted by the party with an eye on Punjab Assembly elections due in early 2022. You [Kejriwal] and your party members in Punjab had exposed your deceit and double standards back in 2017, and your wishy-washy stand on the farmers’ issue now has again nailed your lies,” he said.