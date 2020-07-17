Kejriwal visits Laxmi Nagar demolition site

New Delhi

17 July 2020 23:57 IST

‘Will arrange temporary shelter’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited east Delhi’s Laxmi Market area where the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been undertaking the demolition of illegally constructed buildings for over the last three days as per the East Laxmi Market Master Plan road.

All the buildings that are being demolished are residential and the demolition has been continuing since Wednesday.

“Many jhuggis have been demolished here on the directions of the Delhi High Court. I have directed the officials to begin an in-depth study of the order of the High Court, and on how a court order for demolition can be issued in the time of this pandemic,” he said.

“After the analysis of the court order, we will explore all options and try to find a permanent solution to the issue. We will also arrange temporary shelter for the people by either erecting tents on nearby land or providing lodging facilities in schools, where all necessary arrangements related to food, water, and sanitation will be made,” the Chief Minister said.

The demolition drive was restarted on Monday in the light of the old directions of the High Court to remove encroachments on the service road, which is also known as the Master Plan Road in the Laxmi Market area.

Until now, more than 60 structures have been demolished which served as houses for the families in East Laxmi Market area, the statement said.