Kejriwal visits Laxmi Nagar demolition site

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited east Delhi’s Laxmi Market area where the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been undertaking the demolition of illegally constructed buildings for over the last three days as per the East Laxmi Market Master Plan road.
All the buildings that are being demolished are residential and the demolition has been continuing since Wednesday.
“Many jhuggis have been demolished here on the directions of the Delhi High Court. I have directed the officials to begin an in-depth study of the order of the High Court, and on how a court order for demolition can be issued in the time of this pandemic,” he said.
“After the analysis of the court order, we will explore all options and try to find a permanent solution to the issue. We will also arrange temporary shelter for the people by either erecting tents on nearby land or providing lodging facilities in schools, where all necessary arrangements related to food, water, and sanitation will be made,” the Chief Minister said.
The demolition drive was restarted on Monday in the light of the old directions of the High Court to remove encroachments on the service road, which is also known as the Master Plan Road in the Laxmi Market area.
Until now, more than 60 structures have been demolished which served as houses for the families in East Laxmi Market area, the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath