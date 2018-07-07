‘Kejriwal violating SC judgment’

The Delhi BJP on Friday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that the Supreme Court’s recent judgment, on the powers of the Delhi government and the Lieutenant-Governor, was being ‘violated’, is an instance of the “pot calling the kettle black”.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, said that it was Mr. Kejriwal who was “defying” the apex court’s order. He also accused the CM of “changing colours like a chameleon”.

“In a tweet immediately after meeting with Lieutenant-Governor, he thanked him and promised that all will work together for development of Delhi. After a few minutes, his notes changed at the press conference. He said that the Centre does not want to let him work,” the BJP leader said.

Opposing Mr. Kejriwal’s “view point” that the orders of the Supreme Court “automatically superseded the orders of the High Court and the Centre’s notifications”, Mr. Gupta said that the “Supreme Court is silent on the notification dated May 21, 2015, issued by the Centre, and has not set it aside.”

“The notification stands. The powers conferred on the L-G under Article 239AA of the Constitution are operative. Services and Anti-Corruption Branch are still under the L-G... the Supreme Court has only interpreted the provisions of Article 239AA,” he argued.

Mr. Gupta added that these cases would now be “placed and heard by the regular double Bench of the Supreme Court.”