Kejriwal using farmers’ protest for political gain, alleges BJP

AAP hits back, says BJP clueless about handling situation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday attacked the Delhi government in general and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in particular and accused both of seeking to utilise the farmers’ agitation as an opportunity to “burn down Delhi”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) countered that the BJP was “clueless” about handling the nationwide protest and was trying to divert public attention.

National in-charge of the BJP’s IT department, Amit Malviya, fired the first salvo by sharing the gazette notification of the new Farm Acts and accusing Mr. Kejriwal and the Delhi government of siding with “Khalistanis and Maoists”.

‘Khalistanis and Maoists’

“Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has already notified the new Farm Laws on 23 Nov20 and had started implementing them. But now that the Khalistanis and Maoists have stepped in to oppose, and he sees an opportunity to burn down Delhi. It was never about farmers. Just politics [sic],” Mr. Malviya tweeted

The AAP, in a statement, alleged that the BJP was clueless about handling the issue and was “hopelessly” attempting to divert public attention. The notification by the Delhi government allowed farmers to sell their crop anywhere including outside mandis and the selling of fruits and vegetables was already de-regulated in Delhi many years ago, the AAP pointed out.

“This holds for grains too. We have not dismantled mandis and they are continuing. Farmers are not against that. Farmers’ demand is that they should get MSP whether inside or outside mandi. We support that demand,” AAP stated.