Kejriwal urges Oberoi to hold mayoral polls immediately

Published - October 17, 2024 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Mayor Shelly Oberoi to immediately conduct Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls to ensure that a Dalit member is elected to the Mayor’s post.

He alleged that the election to elect the civic body’s Mayor has been pending due to a “conspiracy by the BJP” to deprive a Scheduled Caste community of its “rightful position”.

“This year, the Mayor in the MCD was supposed to be from the Scheduled Castes (SC) community, but I discovered after leaving jail that they [BJP] hatched a conspiracy and didn’t allow the Mayor’s election to take place. They deliberately deprived the SC community of its rightful position, which is completely unacceptable,” he said in letter to Ms. Oberoi, who read it during an MCD event where 600 sanitation workers were given certificates after the regularisation of their services.

The mayoral polls were postponed on April 26 after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena refused to appoint a Presiding Officer for it in the “absence of inputs” from Mr. Kejriwal, then Chief Minister.

The elections are held every year with the Mayor’s post being rotated among members belonging to different social groups. This year, the Mayor’s post was reserved for an SC councillor.

