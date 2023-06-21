Kejriwal urges L-G to hold meeting on rising crime in Delhi; Saxena asks CM not to politicise matter

June 21, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Citing an “alarming spurt” in serious crimes in the Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena urging the latter to hold a meeting with him and other Cabinet Ministers on the law and order situation.

“Seriousness of the situation can be gauged from a heart-rending fact that four murders have taken place during the last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi. I appeal to your goodself to initiate urgent effective steps to restore the confidence among the residents about the security and safety of their lives,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a letter dated June 19.

Mr. Kejriwal said that it is high time that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring safety of residents should not be seen as failing in their mandatory duty.

“Police officers may be directed to hold joint meetings with elected MLAs, councillors and RWAs to suggest better ways of reduction in crimes in the national capital. Thana [police station]-level committees existed in Delhi till 2013 which provided a platform for active and regular engagement between the police, people and elected representatives. These committees may be revived,” the Chief Minister said.

The CM said that he is ready to provide all possible cooperation to ensure rule of law in the city. Mr. Kejriwal said that as per a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, out of the total crimes against women that took place in 19 metropolitan cities, Delhi alone accounted for 32.2% of the total crimes.

He said that it should have served as an eye-opener for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Lieutenant-Governor, both of whom are “directly responsible” for the law and order here, but unfortunately that did not happen.

Need of the hour is to ensure effective police patrolling, particularly during nights. An urgent engagement with the residents of Delhi on how to improve the law and order situation is also needed, he added.

Responding to the letter, Mr. Saxena wrote back that he shares the CM’s concerns. He stated that crime in Delhi and its control is on the top of his agenda. He explained that the gruesome cases that are being witnessed now are far more pervasive due to various societal changes.

Explaining that several young persons are involved in these serious criminal actions and while policing certainly is a deterrent to these incidents, social deterrents play a role in preventing them, therefore, the CM’s cooperation “to ensure rule of law in Delhi” is appreciated.

“The biggest role that you and your government can play in this regard will be to shape our youth by way of education and also targeted counselling and interventions at all levels where citizen-government interface takes place. Departments like education, social welfare, transport and health are some areas fully under your control where a positive step forward in this direction would augment policing efforts like none else,” the L-G wrote.

He further added that “I also assure you that required steps are being taken and no stone whatsoever will be left unturned by me and also the Central government as far as proper policing of the national capital is concerned.”

Asking the CM to not further politise the matter, the L-G said “I also take this opportunity to highlight that politicising crime has almost become a habit these days and you would appreciate, while this provides no solution at all, it does subject the victim and their family to avoidable agony, apart from encouraging crime.”

He further wrote that Mr. Kejriwal’s Council of Ministers are welcome to meet the L-G for a meaningful discussion that results in solutions rather than creating political opportunities for you and your party to exploit the media gallery.