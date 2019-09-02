Kejriwal urges Delhiites to join war against dengue

A 10-week-long awareness campaign for prevention of dengue and chikungunya was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. The CM checked his own residence for potential sites that could lead to the breeding of the aedes aegypti mosquito, which spreads the vector-borne diseases.

Keeping with the theme of the campaign, publicised as ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje 10 Minutes’, the CM took 10 minutes on Sunday at 10 a.m. to check the surroundings of his home. He also appealed to Delhiites to do the same and join the fight against vector-borne diseases.

Several AAP Ministers and party workers also checked their premises and posted photos on social media.

“My family and I inspected our home to make sure there is no clean standing water in any part of the house. This is the best way to protect your family from dengue. I am happy to see people across Delhi participate in this campaign,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

He stressed on the importance of taking 10 minutes every week to carry out such inspection. The CM also presented data from a survey, which he said showed that only 35% of respondents were aware that dengue is caused by breeding in clean stagnant water.”

“The aedes mosquito cannot fly a long distance... if we ensure that there are no breeding spots for these mosquitoes around us then we are safe from dengue,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

The campaign will continue every Sunday till November 15.