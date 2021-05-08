Kejriwal urges Centre to approve COVID-19 vaccine for children

New Delhi

08 May 2021 12:47 IST

The Delhi CM, while announcing that more schools would be converted to vaccine centres, also flagged the vaccine shortage

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the Centre to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for children, in addition to requesting more doses for the Capital even as the Delhi government was in the process of tripling the number of schools where these were being provided to citizens.

An estimated 1 lakh COVID vaccine doses were being administered across the city on a daily basis, he said, adding that many citizens were also coming to the Capital for their shots.

“We are going to triple the number of schools where COVID vaccination is being done in Delhi, bringing this to around 250 to 300 over the coming days,” he told a digital briefing.

Advertising

Advertising

“Around 1 lakh citizens are being vaccinated on a daily basis in the city; 50,000 of these are being administered to people below 45 years and the rest to those above 45 years of age. However, the supply of vaccine doses is a cause for concern.”

Coronavirus updates | May 8, 2021

Delhi needs 80 to 85 lakh vaccines doses over the coming three months, the chief minister said, and the government can increase the number of daily doses being administered to 3 lakh per day from 1 lakh, but required more doses for that.

“Many citizens from across the NCR are coming to Delhi for vaccination; so we will probably need more vaccine doses than these estimates; I request the Centre to help with this,” he said.

“We are especially concerned about the health and welfare of children; I appeal to the Centre to identify a vaccine which can be administered to children at the earliest,” he added.

At the moment, he added, Delhi has vaccine stock for the coming 5 to 6 days and hoped the Centre will help in the procurement of as many does as possible over the coming days.