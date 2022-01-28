Kejriwal unfurls 75 Tricolours in the Capital

New Delhi

28 January 2022 01:54 IST

The Delhi government aims at intsalling 500 flags in every district in the city

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday led the installation of Tricolours at 75 locations across Delhi. The flags were unfurled, he said, to instil “a strong sense of deshbhakti”, or patriotism, in citizens.

He added that the 75 flags, installed at a height of 115 feet each, have been put up in such a pattern that each citizen can see at least one flag whenever they step out. Five national flags were unfurled on Independence Day last year in East Kidwai Nagar, Patparganj, Shakur Basti, Kalkaji and Dwarka.

The CM said that Delhi was perhaps the only city in the world to have installed the national flag at so many locations. He added that the Government was examining whether it had successfully secured a place in the Guiness Book of World Records. The flags were a tribute to India’s freedom struggle and its freedom fighters, he further added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kejriwal took part in a flag-hoisting ceremony held at Timarpur as the chief guest and was accompanied by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, along with Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey. The ceremony saw the Chief Minister unfurl the national flag on a 115 feet tall mast with full honours, through a remote, while the remaining 74 flags were hoisted across Delhi.

“It is a day of great pride for the entire country. We are celebrating 75 years of independence and keeping that in mind today, 115 feet tall national flags have been hoisted at 75 different places throughout the Capital,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that in the first phase of his government’s campaign to install the Tricolour at multiple places across the capital, national flags will be hoisted at 500 different locations. “Our target was to achieve this goal by 26th January, but as there was a ban on construction activities due to pollution and given the third COVID wave, the flags will now be installed over the next few months,” he further added.

Mr. Jain said that the Tricolours had been installed at key intersections, in schools and on main roads to ensure that Delhi residents could come across these “little monuments of pride” in their neighbourhoods or during their commute.

In accordance with 2002 Flag Code of India rules, which mandate that the national flag be displayed with adequate lighting, the 75 flags hoisted on Thursday were properly illuminated and the foundation of each was painted in red and white.

“Whenever we look at the Tiranga, an overwhelming feeling of patriotism arises within us. We are so caught up in our everyday lives, with families and friends, with work that we forget our country, our society,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Now, every time a common person looks up at the Tiranga, it will remind them of our country and all those freedom fighters who gave everything they had to fight for India’s independence. Delhi is the only city in the world where the national flags have been hoisted on such a large scale. We are examining whether our endeavours might even end up in the Guinness Book of World Records,” he added.

On the 75th Independence Day, the Delhi government announced a ‘Deshbhakti Budget’ of ₹69,000 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22, which incuded the installation of 500 flags at a cost of ₹104 crore in every district of the city.