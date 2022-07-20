Delhi

Kejriwal undermining dignity of his office by insisting on Singapore visit: BJP

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. | Photo Credit: File photo
Special Correspondent New Delhi July 20, 2022 22:56 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 22:56 IST

The BJP on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of undermining the dignity of his office by insisting on going to Singapore for a Mayors’ conference.

Mr. Kejriwal has recently, on more than one occasion, alleged that the BJP-led Centre is deliberately delaying processing the file related to his visit to Singapore to participate in the World Cities Summit to be held on August 2-3.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Special Officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and its Commissioner should be sent for the summit instead.

“Kejriwal is undermining the dignity of his office by insisting on attending this meeting. Not the Chief Minister, but the Mayor should go be sent,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Since Special Officer Ashwini Kumar is handling the work of the Mayor, he should participate in this conference along with Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and explain the challenges of Delhi and how to overcome them at the summit,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Bidhuri said the Chief Minister should give up his intention to go to Singapore.

The Aam Aadmi Party refused to offer a comment on the issue.

