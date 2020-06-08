Kejriwal under home isolation; to test for coronavirus on Tuesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media on coronavirus. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

New Delhi:

08 June 2020 13:02 IST

He has fever and sore throat and is not meeting people since Sunday afternoon, said an AAP source

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will undergo a test for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to sources. “He has fever and sore throat and is not meeting people since Sunday afternoon. He is under home isolation,” said an AAP source. Advertising Advertising

