DelhiNew Delhi: 08 June 2020 13:02 IST
Kejriwal under home isolation; to test for coronavirus on Tuesday
He has fever and sore throat and is not meeting people since Sunday afternoon, said an AAP source
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will undergo a test for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to sources.
“He has fever and sore throat and is not meeting people since Sunday afternoon. He is under home isolation,” said an AAP source.
