‘Kejriwal trying to mislead people through free ride announcement’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trying to mislead the people through announcements related to free rides on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Metro trains.

The BJP has said that it is confident of winning the Delhi Assembly elections due next year and announced its intent to increase the number of State-run buses “after the party forms government in Delhi”.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari argued that considering the scarcity of buses being operated by the public transporter, the announcement of free rides was a “fraud”.

‘Playing the gimmick’

He claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was “playing the gimmick” of cooperating with the BJP-led Centre in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

“Kejriwal is trying to cheat the people by speaking new lies every day. The Delhi government is trying to mislead the voters by making false promises to every citizen of Delhi. This government has no intentions to serve the people because it is making announcements about freebies one after another,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.

First, the Delhi government announced free rides to women in DTC buses and metro trains. After that it “suddenly” started a programme revolving around free pilgrimage to senior citizens of Delhi “after the lapse of 54 months of its tenure”, Mr. Tiwari said.

“Not just this, it announced free electricity supply up to 200 units... similarly, in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, it announced installation of CCTVs, free wi-fi service and coordination with the Central government,” Mr. Tiwari said further.

The north-east Delhi MP said that it was “quite surprising” that the Chief Minister “remained in deep slumber” for about four-and-half-years and has “suddenly” become “active.”

“Kejriwal is not serious about working out necessary steps for implementing the schemes for free services to people. Currently, the number of DTC buses plying on roads is about 3,000 only and Delhi requires 20,000 new buses to make the public transport system reliable...When there is...scarcity of buses, the announcement of free rides is meaningless,” Mr. Tiwari sought to argue.

Mr. Tiwari claimed that the people of Delhi were ready to “give a fitting reply” to Mr. Kejriwal by electing a BJP government in the Capital.

“After six months when the BJP forms government in Delhi, first of all it will increase the number of DTC buses which will really give the benefit of free rides to the people of Delhi,” he added.