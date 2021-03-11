Delhi

Kejriwal trying to divert attention from visionless budget, says Delhi Congress

Reacting to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s promise in the Delhi Assembly to take senior citizens for a free darshan of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Delhi Congress said that Mr. Kejriwal’s promise was made to divert people’s attention from the “visionless, purposeless, aimless and hollow” Delhi budget.

“Chief Minister Kejriwal is trying to sell a ‘rosy dream’ to the people, like raising the living standard of Delhiites to that of Singapore by 2047, preparing Delhi to host the Olympics, and now promising to take the senior citizens of Delhi for a free darshan of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, even though no exact timeline has been set for the completion of the Ram Mandir project,” Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said.

The Delhi Congress reiterated its demand for free COVID-19 vaccination to all Delhiites in both government and private hospitals. It said that instead of tackling the existing crises like pollution, drinking water, transport, unemployment, loss of livelihood, regularisation of unauthorised colonies, housing for the poor who live in JJ clusters, the Kejriwal government is dreaming big, as dreams cost nothing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 12:19:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/kejriwal-trying-to-divert-attention-from-visionless-budget-says-delhi-congress/article34039589.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY