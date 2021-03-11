Kejriwal trying to divert attention from visionless budget, says Delhi Congress

Party criticises CM’s promise on Ayodhya darshan for elderly

Reacting to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s promise in the Delhi Assembly to take senior citizens for a free darshan of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Delhi Congress said that Mr. Kejriwal’s promise was made to divert people’s attention from the “visionless, purposeless, aimless and hollow” Delhi budget.

“Chief Minister Kejriwal is trying to sell a ‘rosy dream’ to the people, like raising the living standard of Delhiites to that of Singapore by 2047, preparing Delhi to host the Olympics, and now promising to take the senior citizens of Delhi for a free darshan of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, even though no exact timeline has been set for the completion of the Ram Mandir project,” Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said.

The Delhi Congress reiterated its demand for free COVID-19 vaccination to all Delhiites in both government and private hospitals. It said that instead of tackling the existing crises like pollution, drinking water, transport, unemployment, loss of livelihood, regularisation of unauthorised colonies, housing for the poor who live in JJ clusters, the Kejriwal government is dreaming big, as dreams cost nothing.