‘Kejriwal trying to create an atmosphere of fear among bureaucrats’

May 12, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Responding to the Chief Minister’s statements about overhauling the Capital’s bureaucracy, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision, but Kejriwal is now trying to create the same atmosphere of fear and panic among the officials as he did in February 2018 through the attack on the then Chief Secretary at the CM residence. This is not fair.” Mr. Bidhuri also alleged that the AAP national convener is looking to use the opportunity to go after the officials investigating allegations of corruption against him.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Kejriwal was likely to turn the matter of transfers and posting of officials in the city into “an industry”.

“Kejriwal’s statements clarify that he’s got what he was after. He said he will transfer officials on a large scale now,” Mr. Sachdeva said in a video statement. The Delhi BJP chief also claimed that the Delhi government will ensure that postings of officials now happen based on “their allegiance to the ruling party, instead of merit”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that the government’s first transfer order after the apex court verdict, replacing the Services Department Secretary, was “illegal”.

ADVERTISEMENT