Kejriwal to visit Surat tomorrow

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said in a video statement that he will visit Surat in Gujarat on Friday, and thanked people for making AAP the main opposition in Surat municipality.

“People of Gujarat have rejected the centuries-old Congress party and have chosen politics of honesty, development and work. The people of Surat have handed over the responsibility to AAP and rejected the 125-year-old Congress,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

He said that every AAP volunteer will fulfill his responsibility with full honesty and dedication.

“Gujarat has introduced a phase of new politics — politics of honesty, politics of work, politics of improved schools and hospitals, and politics of 24x7 free electricity. We will change the face of Gujarat in coordination with the people of the State. I am coming to Surat on Friday, to personally meet and thank all of you,” the AAP chief added.