Kejriwal to visit Goa on July 13

New Delhi

12 July 2021 11:50 IST

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 12 said that he will visit Goa on July 13.

“Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics. See you in Goa tomorrow,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet on July 12.

The Assembly election in Goa is due in 2022.

