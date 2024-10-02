GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kejriwal to vacate Delhi CM residence in 1-2 days; house for him finalised in Lutyens Delhi: AAP

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to move in with his family in one of the two official bungalows allotted to the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Feroz Shah Road near Mandi House, sources in the party claimed

Updated - October 02, 2024 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: ANI

“A house has been finalised in the New Delhi area for the AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal, where he will move along with his family in the next one to two days, vacating the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday (October 2, 2024).

Mr. Kejriwal is likely to move in with his family in one of the two official bungalows allotted to the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Feroz Shah Road near Mandi House, sources in the party claimed.

“The two bungalows are just a few metres away to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane,” they said.

Mr. Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi Chief Minister earlier this month, said that he would vacate the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period. The auspicious Hindu festival commences on Thursday (October 3, 2024).

"Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in next 1-2 days, as a house has been finalised for him and his family," the party said in a statement without disclosing location of the new accommodation.

“Kejriwal will live with his family in the New Delhi constituency represented by him in the Delhi Assembly,” the party said.

Earlier, the AAP also demanded the Central Government provide an official residence to Mr. Kejriwal as the chief of a national party.

Published - October 02, 2024 11:39 am IST

