Kejriwal to shift to new house tomorrow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM House at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines on Friday and move to a house in his Assembly constituency of New Delhi, according to party sources.

AAP had written to the Central government on September 21, urging immediate allotment of an accommodation to him as “mandated” by the Election Commission of India for chiefs of national parties. However, the Centre is yet to respond to the request, sources added.

‘Following Mahatma’

Mr. Kejriwal on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said it is only Delhi’s AAP government that is fulfilling his dreams.

“From world-class schools to 24x7 essential services, the AAP government is bringing Mahatma’s philosophy to life, shaping a future of equality and progress for all,” he said in a video posted on X.