Kejriwal to review COVID-19 situation, no decision yet on increasing testing 

December 22, 2022 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened an urgent meeting of health and other senior officials on Thursday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, following a directive by the Union Health Ministry asking States to bolster genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples.

“All COVID-19 positive samples with a CT value of less than 25 will be sent to the NCDC [National Centre for Disease Control] or ILBS [Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences] for genome sequencing. We are keeping a close watch on the situation, but there is no decision yet on increasing testing,” a Delhi government official said.

On Tuesday, only seven new cases were reported in the city while 2,676 tests were done in 24 hours, according to an official bulletin. The COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 0.26% and there was no new death.

“In view of the spurt in positive cases, it is essential to gear up genome sequencing of positive case samples. Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said on Tuesday.