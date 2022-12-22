Kejriwal to review COVID-19 situation, no decision yet on increasing testing 

December 22, 2022 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened an urgent meeting of health and other senior officials on Thursday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, following a directive by the Union Health Ministry asking States to bolster genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All COVID-19 positive samples with a CT value of less than 25 will be sent to the NCDC [National Centre for Disease Control] or ILBS [Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences] for genome sequencing. We are keeping a close watch on the situation, but there is no decision yet on increasing testing,” a Delhi government official said.

On Tuesday, only seven new cases were reported in the city while 2,676 tests were done in 24 hours, according to an official bulletin. The COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 0.26% and there was no new death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In view of the spurt in positive cases, it is essential to gear up genome sequencing of positive case samples. Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US