Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to return to Delhi after 10-day vipassana session

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he felt “rejuvenated” after completing a 10-day session of vipassana meditation.

The Chief Minister is expected to reach Delhi later in the day from Jaipur where he stayed for the meditation, a party source said.

“Returning rejuvenated after attending a 10 day vipassna course,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

Mr. Kejriwal had gone to Jaipur on August 29 to spend 10 days at Vipassana Sadhana Centre, located in the Galtaji area of the city.

During his stay in the city, he was completely cut off from political activities, it was said.

Mr. Kejriwal is a regular practitioner of vipassana and has made use of the technique with sessions in Dharamkot, Nagpur, and Bengaluru in past.

In 2016, he had gone to Nagpur to practise vipassana for 10 days. The next year, he went to Igatpuri in Maharashtra and to Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh.

In Mr. Kejriwal’s absence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was carrying out his duties, the party source said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 5:42:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/kejriwal-to-return-to-delhi-after-ten-day-vipassana-session/article36356301.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY