Kejriwal to relinquish CM House and security within 15 days, ‘live among common people’: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi Chief Minister a day earlier, will give up all government facilities, including security and official residence — 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines — within 15 days and “live among common people”, the party said on Wednesday.

“When Arvind Kejriwal resigned yesterday, the first thing he said was that he would stop availing of all the facilities given to a Chief Minister. We know how other leaders behave. If they get any facility, they continue to enjoy them for years, even after relinquishing the post. But not Kejriwal,” said senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh at a press conference.

‘Attacked in past’

He said there are concerns about Mr. Kejriwal’s security, given that he has been attacked several times, including once at his home.

“The BJP people have attacked him many times. We are all worried about his safety. He said, ‘God will protect me,’ when we expressed our apprehensions,” added Mr. Singh.

When asked whether Mr. Kejriwal will get a government accommodation in the capacity of a national party chief, Mr. Singh said, “While it is true that other national party chiefs have been given official accommodation, I don’t have information regarding Kejriwal on this issue.”

Welfare schemes

He also alleged that if the BJP comes to power in the Capital, it will stop many welfare schemes, such as free electricity up to 200 units, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly talked about abolishing such programmes.

“On the one hand, you have Narendra Modi, the BJP’s tallest leader, who goes around the country, saying, ‘Freebies should be abolished’. On the other, there is Kejriwal, who has been providing revenue-surplus budgets despite providing many facilities free of cost to the public, such as water, education, treatment, bus travel for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly,” he claimed.

“Arvind Kejriwal is the first leader in the country who is saying, ‘Vote for me only if I’m honest’. He is asking for votes for the work he has done. Now, it’s the turn of Delhi’s 2-crore people to respond to the BJP’s conspiracies through their ballot,” Mr. Singh said.

