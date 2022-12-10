Kejriwal to Planning Dept.: recall order locking DDC V-C office

December 10, 2022 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Delhi Planning Department to recall its order of locking the office of Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson of think-tank Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC).

An order by the Chief Minister issued on Thursday read, “I am of the view that the punitive action visited upon Shri Shah is without any justification and requires to be recalled forthwith... I, therefore, direct the nodal department i.e. the Department of Planning, GNCTD to immediately recall the order dated 17.11.2022 and all actions emanating therefrom so that the status quo ante as prevailing on 16.11.2022 is restored without any further delay.”

In October, the Planning Department had, on the directions of Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, issued a show-cause notice to Mr. Shah — considered a close aide of Mr. Kejriwal — for allegedly using his public office for political activities, which amounted to “misuse of public resources”.

The notice was based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, who alleged that while working as DDC vice-chairperson, Mr. Shah had acted as the official spokesperson of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for political gains, in “violation” of the established procedures.

In an order issued on November 17, the Director of Delhi Planning Department said, “Head of Office/Deputy Secretary DDC is hereby directed to give effect to this order immediately by taking the following measures: a) Office chamber of VC, DDC at 33, Shamnath Marg may be locked in order of (sic) prevent access of the premises. b) The vehicle and manpower/staff facility shall stand withdrawn with immediate effect.”

Following this, Mr. Shah’s office was sealed and the facilities enjoyed by him were withdrawn.

A day later, the L-G asked Mr. Kejriwal to remove the DDC vice-chairperson for allegedly misusing his office for “political purposes”.

“It is my cherished hope and desire that the Hon’ble LG will be an active participant in the endeavour to convert Delhi into a world class city and to that end, the implementation of initiatives conceptualised by the DDC will be facilitated,” the Chief Minister’s Thursday order read.