Kejriwal to observe a day-long fast in solidarity with protesting farmers

Farmers protesting on National Highway-24 near Ghazipur on Sunday.

NEW DELHI

14 December 2020 00:54 IST

Chief Minister appeals to Central govt. to repeal farm laws

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he would fast on Monday in solidarity with the protesting farmers across the country. He also hit out at BJP leaders for defaming the farmers by calling them anti-national.

In a press statement, Mr. Kejriwal said: “The farmers have appealed to the people to fast for a day in their support. I will also fast tomorrow [Monday]. I want to appeal to the supporters and volunteers of AAP to do the same.”

He appealed to lakhs of supporters who cannot be at the borders with the farmers to observe fast for a day.

Mr. Kejriwal appealed to the Centre to put an end to their ego and accept the demands of the farmers. He said the BJP government had mistaken the farmers’ movement to be a small one but now, every person in this country understands the intricacies of these laws and wants these to be repealed.

“I could not help but reminisce the days of Anna Hazare ji’s movement. Even in those days, they [Congress] called us anti-nationals. The attempts made by the Congress to malign our movement in those days is the same kind of attempts made by the BJP against the farmers today,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal added that ex-servicemen, ex-Army men, and sportsmen — who have got laurels for the nations — are sitting with the farmers on the borders.

“The governments are formed by the public and not the opposite. The three farm laws should be immediately repealed and the farmers should be given guaranteed MSPs,” he added.