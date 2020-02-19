Kejriwal meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi

19 February 2020 14:08 IST

Shaheen Bagh was not discussed, Kejriwal told reporters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at the latter’s residence. The meeting, the first between the two leaders after the Delhi Assembly polls, was earlier scheduled at the North Block.

Shaheen Bagh was, however, not discussed, Kejriwal told a press conference later.

“...I had a very good and cordial meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. We agreed that both the Centre and the Delhi goverment need to work together for the development of Delhi,” he added.

In a tweet, he also described the meeting as “fruitful” and that they discussed “several issues” related to the national capital.

PTI adds:

The meeting went on for over 20 minutes.

Shah had led the BJP offensive against Kejriwal in the recentlty concluded Delhi Assembly polls in which the Aam Aadmi Party trounced the saffron party, bagging 62 of the 70 seats.